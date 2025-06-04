Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UPL announces revision in credit rating outlook of UPL Corp

Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

From Fitch Ratings

UPL announced that Fitch Ratings vide its publication dated 04 June 2025, has communicated revision in the credit rating outlook of UPL Corporation (UPL Corp), wholly owned subsidiary of UPL.

Fitch has revised its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) outlook on UPL Corp from Negative to Stable. Fitch affirmed the IDR at 'BB' of UPL Corp. Fitch also affirmed the senior unsecured rating and the ratings of its senior unsecured notes at 'BB'.

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

