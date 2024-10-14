Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US continues to be largest source of FDI in India says RBI

US continues to be largest source of FDI in India says RBI

Image

Last Updated : Oct 14 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

The US continued to be the largest source of FDI in India, followed by Mauritius, Singapore and the UK, according to Census on Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Indian Direct Investment Entities for 2023-24 from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Out of the 41,653 entities, which responded in the latest census, 37,407 reported foreign direct investment (FDI) and/or overseas direct investment (ODI) in their balance sheets for March 2024. Of these entities, 29,926 had also reported in the previous census round and 7,481 have newly reported in the current round, according to Census on Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Indian Direct Investment Entities for 2023-24.

 

RBI noted that over 97 per cent of the responding entities were unlisted as at end-March 2024 and they held the dominant share in total FDI equity capital at face value. Non-financial companies accounted for nearly 90 per cent of the FDI equity at face value. Supported by valuation gains as well as fresh inflows, total FDI in India surged by 23.3 per cent at market value in rupee terms during 2023-24; on the other hand, ODI growth was much lower at 3.4 per cent.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

NZ-W vs PAK-W

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W vs PAK-W live time, playing 11, streaming

Prasar Bharati, Prasaar Bharti, Broadcast ministry

SC dismisses plea seeking 24 hr Sindhi language channel on Doordarshan

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Here's why Bajaj Housing Finance shares fell 6% on Oct 14; reasons here

Train, Indian Railway

After Air India, IndiGo flight scare, Mumbai-Howrah Mail gets bomb threat

Gaza conflict, Hamas, Israel, Palestine

Israeli air strike on Gaza hospital kills 4, ignites tent on fire

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPO DetailsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon