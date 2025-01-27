Business Standard

US dollar index net speculative longs hold at four month top

Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
US dollar index speculators continued to add to their net long position, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 14872 contracts in the data reported through January 21, 2025, showing a rise of 2143 net long contracts compared to the previous week and keeping them at four month top.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

ICRA upgrades LT rating of Wheels India to 'A-' with 'stable' outlook

Balkrishna Inds Q3 PAT climbs 42% YoY, declares dividend of Rs 4/share

NTPC Green Energy Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 66 cr

RPG Life Sciences soars as PAT jump 32% YoY to Rs 35 crore in Q3 FY25

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

