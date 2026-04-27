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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculative net longs ease further

US dollar index speculative net longs ease further

Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the US dollar futures market further reduced net long contracts but stayed near a one-year high, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 4983 contracts in the data reported through April 21, 2026, its highest level in almost a year and showing a decrease of 187 net positions compared to the previous week.

 

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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