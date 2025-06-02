Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US dollar index speculators further reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators further reduce net short position

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

US dollar index speculators further reduced net short position from a four and half month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 86 contracts in the data reported through May 27, 2025, showing a decrease of 460 net short contracts compared to the previous week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; realty shares rally

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; realty shares rally

Bank deposits up 10.6% in FY25, Household sector accounts for largest share of deposits at 60.2%

Bank deposits up 10.6% in FY25, Household sector accounts for largest share of deposits at 60.2%

GST collection hits Rs 2.01 lakh crore in May-25, up around 16% on year

GST collection hits Rs 2.01 lakh crore in May-25, up around 16% on year

PHDCCI lauds strong GDP growth of 7.4% in Q4; says it reinforces India's position as a fast-growing major economy

PHDCCI lauds strong GDP growth of 7.4% in Q4; says it reinforces India's position as a fast-growing major economy

M&M gains as total sales rises 17% YoY to 84,110 units in May'25

M&M gains as total sales rises 17% YoY to 84,110 units in May'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon