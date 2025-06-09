Monday, June 09, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US dollar index speculators turn net long

US dollar index speculators turn net long

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

US dollar index speculators further reduced net short position and turned net long, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 617 contracts in the data reported through June 03, 2025, showing an increase of 703 net long contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

