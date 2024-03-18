Sensex (    %)
                             
US Dollar Net Speculative Long Position Rise Considerably

Last Updated : Mar 18 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Net long positions by large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures edged up considerably, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of 6186 contracts in the data reported through March 12, 2024. This was a weekly rise of 3087 net contracts and the speculative long position is off its lowest level in around two and half years.
First Published: Mar 18 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

