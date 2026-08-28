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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US markets supported as tech stocks soar

US markets supported as tech stocks soar

Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 11:05 AM IST
The technology-heavy Nasdaq led US equities higher on Thursday ‌after ​chip maker Nvidia's bumper revenue forecast reaffirmed the strength of the AI boom and boosted technology stocks.On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% and pulled closer to its all-time high set earlier this month. The Dow Jones added 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite surged 1.6%.

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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 11:05 AM IST