US stocks end on flat note, bond yields continue to surge
The US stocks ended flat as surging oil prices, elevated U.S. Treasury yields, and hawkish talks from some Federal Reserve officials weighed on sentiments. Market participants were also keeping a close eye on Chinese President Xi Jinpings first U.S. state visit since 2015. The Dow Jones fell 0.3%, while tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was little changed. The S&P 500 fell marginally as well. Meanwhile, the bond market saw recent sell-off largely continuing. The 10 year yield hit 5.20%, hovering at levels not seen since July 2007.
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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 11:31 AM IST