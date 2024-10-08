Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks fall, DOW dips around 1%

US stocks fall, DOW dips around 1%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
The US stocks eased on Monday amid easing prospects of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve following a much higher than addition in US non-payroll employment in the month of September. The major averages all closed notably lower. The Dow fell 398.51 points or 0.94 percent to 41,954.24, the S&P 500 closed down 55.13 points or 0.96 percent at 5,695.94, while the Nasdaq recorded a more pronounced drop, falling by 213.95 points or 1.18 percent to settle at 17,923.90. Market is now awaiting earnings announcements from major banks, and some crucial economic data, including readings on consumer price and producer price inflation. On the geopolitical front, Israeli defense forces intensified air strikes targeting Gaza and the Lebanese capital of Beirut simultaneously on the first anniversary of Hamas' cross-border attack in Israel, which triggered the Middle East war.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Abhay Singh Chautala

Haryana election results LIVE: BJP set for Haryana hattrick; INLD's Abhay Chautala humbled

Omar Abdullah, Farooq Abdullah, Omar, Farooq

Jammu-Kashmir Elections LIVE: Omar Abdullah will be the CM, confirms Farooq after Cong-NC win

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500pts, at 81,550, Nifty 150pts up, at 24,950; Financials gain

India semifinal qualification scenarios

Women's T20 WC 2024: How India's semis chance hinge on AUS vs NZ result?

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Trent, Dixon, Ipca, Coforge, Akzo Nobel hit record highs; rally up to 8%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEJ&K Assembly Election Results LIVEHaryana Assembly Election results LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon