Monday, December 29, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USD/JPY hovers around 156 mark as BOJ sayd it is desirable to steadily raise interest rates

USD/JPY hovers around 156 mark as BOJ sayd it is desirable to steadily raise interest rates

Image

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Japanese Yen continued to stay well supported today after policymakers of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said the real policy interest rate remains the lowest globally and it is desirable to steadily raise the rate to support economy and curb inflationary pressures. According to the summary of opinions at the monetary policy meeting held earlier this month showed that the board unanimously decided to hike the uncollateralized overnight call rate to around 0.75 percent from around 0.5 percent. Following this, the interest rate has hit the highest level since 1995. Previously, the BoJ had lifted the benchmark rate by 25 basis points in January 2025. USD/JPY hovered around 156 mark today amid thin trades as the year-end lull stayed in place. The pair quotes at 156.19, down marginally on the day. USD/JPY has held elevated recently but the shifting stance of the BOJ is now pulling the pair off 158 - the highs of the year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex slumps 270 pts; IT shares decline for 4th day

Sensex slumps 270 pts; IT shares decline for 4th day

Arfin India secures order worth Rs 321 cr from Diamond Power Infrastructure

Arfin India secures order worth Rs 321 cr from Diamond Power Infrastructure

Sangam India ties up with IB Vogt Solar India for 27 MWp solar power plant

Sangam India ties up with IB Vogt Solar India for 27 MWp solar power plant

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Bonlon Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Euro speculative net longs climb to two year high

Euro speculative net longs climb to two year high

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUnnao Rape Case UpdateMotor Insurance Trends 2025Gold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Airlines Advisory PE Investment Trends 2025Crude Oil ImportsChina Sanctions US Defence FirmsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon