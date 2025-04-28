Monday, April 28, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / USFDA concludes inspection of Time-Cap Laboratories' manufacturing facility in New York

USFDA concludes inspection of Time-Cap Laboratories' manufacturing facility in New York

Image

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Marksans Pharma announced that a current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection was conducted by the USFDA at the manufacturing facility of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary Time-Cap Laboratories, Inc. located at 7, Michael Avenue, Farmingdale, New York, USA (the Subsidiary) from 16 April 2025 to 24 April 2025.

On conclusion of the inspection, the Subsidiary has received One (1) inspectional observation in Form 483. There is no data integrity observation. The Subsidiary will work closely with the USFDA and is committed to address the observation comprehensively within the stipulated time.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Allied Blenders & Distillers launches Golden Mist French Brandy in Karnataka

Allied Blenders & Distillers launches Golden Mist French Brandy in Karnataka

Sigachi MENA FZCO signs MoU with Czech Republic-based Respilon

Sigachi MENA FZCO signs MoU with Czech Republic-based Respilon

Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna

Vodafone Idea launches 5G services in Chandigarh and Patna

MRPL slides as Q4 PAT tumble 68% YoY to Rs 363 cr; GRM drops to $6.23/barrel

MRPL slides as Q4 PAT tumble 68% YoY to Rs 363 cr; GRM drops to $6.23/barrel

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Indraprastha Medical Corp; maintains 'stable' outlook

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Indraprastha Medical Corp; maintains 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAther Energy IPOOnePlus 13s Launch Date in IndiaIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedTS SSC 10th Result 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon