Alfred Herbert (India) consolidated net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 40.00% to Rs 0.70 croreNet profit of Alfred Herbert (India) rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 847.76% to Rs 6.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.06% to Rs 2.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.700.50 40 2.412.17 11 OPM %7.1422.00 -327.3932.72 - PBDT0.060.11 -45 7.890.69 1043 PBT-0.160.07 PL 7.110.51 1294 NP0.040.02 100 6.350.67 848
