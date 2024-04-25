Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 15.87 points or 0.28% at 5779.64 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Waaree Renewables Technologies Ltd (up 5%), KPI Green Energy Ltd (up 5%),SJVN Ltd (up 2.47%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.22%),EMS Ltd (up 1.77%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.56%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 1.1%), Nava Ltd (up 0.62%), PTC India Ltd (up 0.61%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.59%).

On the other hand, Adani Power Ltd (down 0.81%), NTPC Ltd (down 0.14%), and RattanIndia Power Ltd (down 0.11%) moved lower.

At 09:42 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.03 or 0.07% at 73799.91.

The Nifty 50 index was down 15.85 points or 0.07% at 22386.55.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 177.36 points or 0.38% at 47035.96.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 15.65 points or 0.11% at 13913.17.

On BSE,1854 shares were trading in green, 1007 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

