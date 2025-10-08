Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Adani Enterprises approves NCD issuance up to Rs 3,000 cr

Board of Adani Enterprises approves NCD issuance up to Rs 3,000 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

At meeting held on 08 October 2025

The board of Adani Enterprises at its meeting held on 08 October 2025 has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs. 3,000 crores through permissible modes, including but not limited to a private placement or public issue or a qualified institutional placement or preferential issue or any other method or combination of methods, as may be permitted under applicable laws, in one or more tranche(s), subject to such regulatory or statutory approvals, as may be required.

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:07 PM IST

