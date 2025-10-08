Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Persistent Systems Ltd gains for fifth session

Persistent Systems Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 5276.2, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 1.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% gain in NIFTY and a 17.56% gain in the Nifty IT.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5276.2, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 25040.25. The Sensex is at 81817.07, down 0.13%. Persistent Systems Ltd has added around 2.83% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34709.45, up 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.67 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.52 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5311.4, up 0.17% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is down 1.09% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% gain in NIFTY and a 17.56% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 64.34 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

