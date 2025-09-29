Monday, September 29, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttam Sugar gains after arm plans to expand distillery capacity to 160 KLPD

Uttam Sugar gains after arm plans to expand distillery capacity to 160 KLPD

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Uttam Sugar Mills added 1.38% to Rs 248.90 after the company's subsidiary, Uttam Distilleries (UDL) announced plans to expand its distillery capacity from 40 kilo litre per day (KLPD) to 160 KLPD.

Currently, UDLs distillery operates at 95% capacity utilization. The project will require an investment of Rs 110 crore. It is expected to be completed by March 2027 and will be funded through a mix of internal accruals, promoter contributions, and loans.

Uttam Sugar Mills is engaged in the manufacturing of sugar, ethanol and cogenerated power. The companys consolidated net profit surged 150.2% to Rs 14.56 crore on 38.6% increase in net sales to Rs 628.77 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

 

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

