V I P Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Magellanic Cloud Ltd, CARE Ratings Ltd, JK Paper Ltd and BF Utilities Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 October 2024.

V I P Industries Ltd spiked 7.54% to Rs 562.5 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81496 shares in the past one month.

 

Magellanic Cloud Ltd soared 7.42% to Rs 107.15. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.45 lakh shares in the past one month.

CARE Ratings Ltd surged 6.48% to Rs 1099.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3094 shares in the past one month.

JK Paper Ltd advanced 5.61% to Rs 488.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30961 shares in the past one month.

BF Utilities Ltd spurt 5.49% to Rs 1043. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 61546 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45627 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

