Birla Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.19 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.58% to Rs 1952.56 croreNet loss of Birla Corporation reported to Rs 25.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 58.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.58% to Rs 1952.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2285.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1952.562285.83 -15 OPM %9.0812.64 -PBDT109.34220.85 -50 PBT-35.6977.37 PL NP-25.1958.37 PL
