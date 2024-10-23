Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit declines 3.67% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.18% to Rs 279.07 croreNet profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment declined 3.67% to Rs 1436.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1491.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 24.18% to Rs 279.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 224.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales279.07224.73 24 OPM %83.4485.22 -PBDT1567.651670.40 -6 PBT1559.231661.95 -6 NP1436.361491.16 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content