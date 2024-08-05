Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

V-Mart Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 12.14 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 4:32 PM IST
Sales rise 15.85% to Rs 786.08 crore
Net profit of V-Mart Retail reported to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 21.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 786.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 678.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales786.08678.52 16 OPM %12.597.73 -PBDT66.1320.95 216 PBT9.32-28.96 LP NP12.14-21.94 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bangladesh crisis LIVE: Sheikh Hasina's helicopter heading to India after protestors storm residence

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: Lakshya Sen's bronze medal match at 6:00 PM

Ample Parks to invest Rs 800 crore in Chennai's Mahindra World City

LIC announces closure of its Bangladesh office till Aug 7 due to curfew

Google Pay, PhonePe, and Amazon Pay seek entry into RBI's digital rupee

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon