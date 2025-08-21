Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's eight core industries index rises 2% in July

India's eight core industries index rises 2% in July

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
According to the data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 2.0% (provisional) in July, 2025 as compared to the Index in July, 2024.

The production of Steel, Cement, Fertilizer and Electricity recorded positive growth in July, 2025. The final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for June 2025 was observed at 2.2%.

Coal production (weight: 10.33%) declined by 12.3% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 3.1% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98%) declined by 1.3% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.7% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

 

Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88%) declined by 3.2% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.6% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04%) declined by 1.0% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 0.3% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63%) increased by 2.0% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 2.2% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92%) increased by 12.8% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 8.5% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37%) increased by 11.7% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index increased by 8.9% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85%) increased by 0.5% in July, 2025 over July, 2024. Its cumulative index declined by 1.0% during April to July, 2025-26 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:35 AM IST

