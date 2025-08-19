Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Va Tech Wabag secures repeat order worth Rs 118 cr in Bahrain

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

Va Tech Wabag secured a repeat order worth about 5.12 Million Bahraini Dinars (approximate Rs 118 crore) from the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning (MoW) in the Kingdom of Bahrain towards Operation and Maintenance (O&M) of 40 MLD Madinat Salman Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and Long Sea Outfall for a period of 5 years.

WABAG was earlier awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) of the 40 MLD STP and Long Sea Outfall in October 2015 by the Ministry of Housing, Kingdom of Bahrain. The Project was successfully completed in 2018, post which WABAG has been operating and maintaining this plant since 1st November 2018 till date.

 

The STP is equipped with tertiary treatment and sludge treatment using aerobic digestion and thermal drying. An automatic bagging plant is provided to pack the EPA Class A Sludge from dryers for commercial sales. The treated water is reused and caters to the entire irrigation water requirements of 13 islands.

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 9:17 AM IST

