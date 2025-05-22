Vaibhav Global consolidated net profit rises 58.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.66% to Rs 849.80 croreNet profit of Vaibhav Global rose 58.96% to Rs 34.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 21.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.66% to Rs 849.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 789.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.90% to Rs 153.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.14% to Rs 3379.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3040.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales849.80789.37 8 3379.583040.96 11 OPM %7.336.77 -8.568.83 - PBDT66.7460.86 10 302.33283.40 7 PBT41.2635.79 15 200.16190.01 5 NP34.0821.44 59 153.36127.91 20
