Everest Kanto Cylinder consolidated net profit rises 83.92% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.86% to Rs 386.88 croreNet profit of Everest Kanto Cylinder rose 83.92% to Rs 51.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.86% to Rs 386.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 342.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales386.88342.80 13 OPM %15.8512.10 -PBDT63.4942.87 48 PBT52.8032.87 61 NP51.5928.05 84
