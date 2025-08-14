Adventz Securities Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 19.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 9.17% to Rs 0.99 croreNet profit of Adventz Securities Enterprises declined 19.06% to Rs 5.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 9.17% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.991.09 -9 OPM %-32.3260.55 -PBDT-0.320.70 PL PBT-0.340.68 PL NP5.186.40 -19
