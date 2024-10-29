Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vandana Knitwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Vandana Knitwear reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 9:12 AM IST

Sales rise 16.18% to Rs 0.79 crore

Net profit of Vandana Knitwear remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.18% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.790.68 16 OPM %-1.27-19.12 -PBDT0.050.05 0 PBT0.050.05 0 NP0.040.04 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Prasun Chatterjee

Expansion of AB PM-JAY: A ray of hope for vulnerable elderly patients

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 30 pts up at 80,050; Nifty lower at 24,300; NTPC, Dr Reddy's climb

Bitcoin

Bitcoin traders refocus on $71,000 price level with cash flowing into ETFs

swiggy

Swiggy aims to kick off $1.35 billion India IPO mid-next week: Report

Rodri wins 2024 Ballon d'Or award for best footballer

From 1956 to 2024: Full list of Ballon d'Or award winners in men's football

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon