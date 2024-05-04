Tatva Chintan Pharma Q4 PAT drops 43% YoY to Rs 96 cr

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reported 43.30% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 96.14 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 169.54 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

During the quarter, profit before tax dropped to Rs 136.90 crore, steeply higher than Rs 7.80 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

EBITDA slipped 4.12% to Rs 15.60 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 16.27 crore in recorded in same quarter last year. EBITDA margin stood at 15.88% in Q4 FY24 as against 13.07% in Q4 FY23.

During the quarter, Pharma & Agrochemical Intermediates and other speciality chemicals (PASC) comprised of 29% of revenue, Phase Transfer Catalys (PTC) comprised of 28%, Structure Directing Agents (SDA) comprised 41% and Electrolyte Salts and others comprised 1%.

During the quarter, the business volumes have shown improvement. The company anticipate to continue a moderate growth over the next two quarters, with an uptick expected in Q3/Q4FY25.

On full year basis, the company's consolidated net profit dropped 33.26% to Rs 30.35 crore on 7.10% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 393.50 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Chintan Shah, managing director, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, said, We continue to grow organically by incorporating innovative ideas across operations, increased our product portfolio across product categories and optimally managed the product mix.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY24. The dividend shall be paid at the conclusion of AGM.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem is an integrated specialty chemical company, present across the value chain manufacturing phase transfer catalyst, structure directing agents, electrolyte salts and pharma & agrochemical intermediates and specialty chemicals.

The scrip rose 1.51% to end at Rs 1,245.55 on Friday, 3 May 2024.

Revenue from operations fell 21.08% YoY to Rs 98.26 crore in Q4 FY24.