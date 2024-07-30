Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 26.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.25% to Rs 7196.86 crore

Net profit of Varun Beverages rose 26.04% to Rs 1252.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 993.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.25% to Rs 7196.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5611.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.