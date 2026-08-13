Vascon Engineers bags order worth Rs 126 crore
Vascon Engineers has received a work order worth Rs 126.39 crore from the Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Arvi Division, Wardha-Nagpur, Maharashtra, for the development of a 300-bed general hospital at Wardha-Nagpur.The project is to be executed on an item-rate basis within 24 months from the date of receipt of the order. The company said the order does not fall under related party transactions.
Vascon Engineers is a Pune-based player engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), real estate construction, and development.
The company reported an 83.54% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 5.72 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 34.77 crore in Q4 FY25. Net sales tumbled 34.61% YoY to Rs 253.08 crore in Q4 FY26.
Share of Vascon Engineers fell 2.87% to close at Rs 31.17 on the BSE.
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 8:04 AM IST