Vashu Bhagnani Industries consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 84.42% to Rs 1.46 croreNet profit of Vashu Bhagnani Industries declined 83.33% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 84.42% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1.469.37 -84 OPM %64.3875.35 -PBDT0.976.92 -86 PBT0.966.91 -86 NP0.955.70 -83
