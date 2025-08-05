NCC consolidated net profit declines 8.47% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.31% to Rs 5178.99 croreNet profit of NCC declined 8.47% to Rs 192.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 209.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.31% to Rs 5178.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5527.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales5178.995527.98 -6 OPM %8.818.65 -PBDT323.40353.44 -8 PBT268.36299.73 -10 NP192.14209.92 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content