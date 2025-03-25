Tuesday, March 25, 2025 | 10:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vedanta Ltd Falls 0.57%

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Vedanta Ltd has added 7.17% over last one month compared to 7.01% gain in BSE Metal index and 4% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd lost 0.57% today to trade at Rs 469.45. The BSE Metal index is down 0.35% to quote at 31245.26. The index is up 7.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd decreased 0.51% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd lost 0.46% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 12.23 % over last one year compared to the 7.54% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 7.17% over last one month compared to 7.01% gain in BSE Metal index and 4% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 9931 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.2 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 527 on 16 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 267.7 on 27 Mar 2024.

 

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

