Euro speculative net longs rebound from 6-month low

Euro speculative net longs rebound from 6-month low

Image

Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market rebounded from a six month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 99007 contracts in the data reported through November 18, 2025. This was a weekly addition of 25418 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 12:48 PM IST

