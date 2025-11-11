Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 18.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.93% to Rs 509.23 croreNet profit of Veedol Corporation rose 18.32% to Rs 40.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 6.93% to Rs 509.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 476.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales509.23476.22 7 OPM %10.429.69 -PBDT63.4054.38 17 PBT55.2546.08 20 NP40.9434.60 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content