Veedol Corporation consolidated net profit rises 33.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 513.62 croreNet profit of Veedol Corporation rose 33.85% to Rs 49.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 513.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 478.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales513.62478.87 7 OPM %11.448.65 -PBDT71.4854.99 30 PBT63.7249.88 28 NP49.6737.11 34
