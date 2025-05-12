Venky's (India) standalone net profit declines 60.31% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.89% to Rs 843.16 croreNet profit of Venky's (India) declined 60.31% to Rs 13.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.89% to Rs 843.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 895.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 47.49% to Rs 116.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 79.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 11.53% to Rs 3306.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3738.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales843.16895.94 -6 3306.993738.15 -12 OPM %3.015.58 -5.193.30 - PBDT32.9756.44 -42 199.44144.42 38 PBT22.9947.45 -52 162.71109.42 49 NP13.3033.51 -60 116.6279.07 47
