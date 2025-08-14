Veritas Finance standalone net profit declines 6.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.33% to Rs 429.90 croreNet profit of Veritas Finance declined 6.15% to Rs 61.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 65.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 26.33% to Rs 429.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 340.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales429.90340.29 26 OPM %53.1558.16 -PBDT88.9994.07 -5 PBT81.5487.18 -6 NP61.6565.69 -6
