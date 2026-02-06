Incredible Industries standalone net profit declines 40.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.75% to Rs 188.98 crore

Net profit of Incredible Industries declined 40.92% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.75% to Rs 188.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.188.98161.872.212.304.343.473.152.131.793.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News