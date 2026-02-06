Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 3800.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 207.87% to Rs 9.39 croreNet profit of Auro Laboratories rose 3800.00% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 207.87% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.393.05 208 OPM %43.2414.75 -PBDT2.720.34 700 PBT1.740.07 2386 NP1.950.05 3800
First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:09 AM IST