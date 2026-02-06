Auro Laboratories standalone net profit rises 3800.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 207.87% to Rs 9.39 crore

Net profit of Auro Laboratories rose 3800.00% to Rs 1.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 207.87% to Rs 9.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.393.0543.2414.752.720.341.740.071.950.05

