Kennametal India standalone net profit rises 9.91% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 334.00 crore

Net profit of Kennametal India rose 9.91% to Rs 24.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 22.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 334.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 287.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.334.00287.0013.4114.1547.2043.8035.3032.4024.4022.20

