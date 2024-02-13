Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO subscribed 27.56 times

Image

Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
The offer received bids for 9.89 crore shares as against 0.35 crore shares on offer.
The initial public offer (IPO) of Vibhor Steel Tubes received 9,89,99,604 bids for shares as against 35,92,445 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Tuesday (13 February 2024). The issue was subscribed 27.56 times.
The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (13 February 2024) and it will close on Thursday (15 February 2024). The price band of the IPO is fixed at Rs 141 to 151 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 99 equity shares and in multiples thereof.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The offer comprises only of fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 72.16 crore.
The company proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding working capital requirements of the company amounting Rs 62 crore and balance towards general corporate purpose.
Ahead of the IPO, Vibhor Steel Tubes on Monday, 12 February 2024 raised Rs 21.51 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 14.24 lakh shares at Rs 151 each to 3 anchor investors.
Vibhor Steel Tubes was founded in 2003; is a manufacturer and exporter of mild steel and carbon steel ERW (electric resistance welded) black and galvanized pipes, hallow steel pipe, and cold rolled steel (CR) strips and coils.
The companys products find application in the construction, domestic, agriculture and the industrial sectors. It operates out of two manufacturing facilities located at Sukheli in Maharashtra and Mehboob Nagar in Telangana.
The firm reported a net profit of Rs 8.52 crore and total income of Rs 530.51 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Market turns rangebound; VIX jumps 7%; metal shares advance

EnKash Onboards Vibhor Chugh as Chief Risk Officer

BLS E-Services IPO subscribed 162.40 times

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscribed 2.52 times

Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels IPO subscribed 5.82 times

INR Ends Flat As Gains From Local Equities Were Offset By Dollar Strength Overseas

Bosch hits 52-week high after Q3 PAT climbs 62% YoY; declares dividend of Rs 205/- share

EURUSD Attempts Recovery Amid Improving Economic Sentiment In Eurozone; US Inflation Stays In Focus

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Intec Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.98 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceBitcoinAshok LeylandMumbai AirportBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon