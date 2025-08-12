Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pushpsons Industries standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Aug 12 2025

Sales decline 5.26% to Rs 0.72 crore

Net profit of Pushpsons Industries declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.720.76 -5 OPM %1.399.21 -PBDT0.040.08 -50 PBT0.010.06 -83 NP0.010.06 -83

Aug 12 2025

