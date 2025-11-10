Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit rises 2.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 17.86% to Rs 74.99 croreNet profit of Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients rose 2.33% to Rs 10.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 17.86% to Rs 74.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 91.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales74.9991.29 -18 OPM %23.5616.64 -PBDT17.2815.55 11 PBT14.8613.54 10 NP10.5610.32 2
