Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark end 0.2% lower

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark end 0.2% lower

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 6:33 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, with Japanese markets closed for a public holiday and Hong Kong preparing for Typhoon Ragasa, which is expected to pass the city in the next 24 hours.

Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets ended lower as technology stocks retreated from a stellar rally over the past month.

China's Shanghai Composite Index closed 0.2 percent lower at 3,821.83, recouping some earlier losses.

Suning.Com shares plunged 4.8 percent after the troubled retailer said its largest shareholder Alibaba Group Holding plans to cut its stake in the company. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 0.7 percent to 26,159.12 after Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, didn't announce any immediate policy changes at a high-level briefing on Monday.

 

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

