Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Australian markets end higher for third straight session

Australian markets end higher for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 6:33 PM IST
Australian markets ended higher for a third straight session after new Fed Governor Stephen Miran laid out his argument for aggressively lowering interest rates.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4 percent to 8,845.90, led by a rally by banks and miners. The broader All Ordinaries Index settled 0.4 percent higher at 9,137.80.

Cettire, which operates in online luxury fashion retail, surged 18.8 percent after Director Dean Mintz acquired an additional 10.7 million shares in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark end 0.2% lower

Asian stocks end mixed, China benchmark end 0.2% lower

Nifty September futures trade at premium

Nifty September futures trade at premium

NSE SME IPO of Matrix Geo Solutions subscribed 20%

NSE SME IPO of Matrix Geo Solutions subscribed 20%

Barometers trade sideways; European mrkt advance

Barometers trade sideways; European mrkt advance

Benchmarks ease for third day; PSU banks, autos shine

Benchmarks ease for third day; PSU banks, autos shine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAccenture New Andhra Pradesh CampusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon