Vikran Engineering wins MSEDCL orders worth Rs 530.80 cr

Vikran Engineering announced that it has received two major Letters of Award (LoA) aggregating to Rs 530.80 crore (excluding GST) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. (MSEDCL), a Government of Maharashtra Undertaking, for the development of distribution infrastructure & system strengthening works across Nashik zone and Kolhapur zone in the state of Maharashtra.

Both LoAs were issued under the power distribution enhancement program funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), awarded through National Competitive Bidding. The Nashik zone contract is valued at Rs 235.63 crore and the Kolhapur zone contract at Rs 295.17 crore, both excluding GST.