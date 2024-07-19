Vipul Organics standalone net profit rises 119.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 38.06 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics rose 119.23% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 38.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.38.0636.148.597.252.832.041.590.711.140.52