Vipul Organics standalone net profit rises 119.23% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.31% to Rs 38.06 croreNet profit of Vipul Organics rose 119.23% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 38.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 36.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales38.0636.14 5 OPM %8.597.25 -PBDT2.832.04 39 PBT1.590.71 124 NP1.140.52 119
