Vipul reports consolidated net profit of Rs 202.72 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 341.06% to Rs 35.77 crore

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 233.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 117.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 175.61% to Rs 206.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Vipul reported to Rs 202.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 341.06% to Rs 35.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.35.778.11206.4974.9242.91-57.3441.0121.57232.67-6.94292.67-11.97231.98-7.62289.93-14.75202.72-6.92233.50-117.34