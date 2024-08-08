Virat Industries standalone net profit declines 58.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 39.19% to Rs 5.99 croreNet profit of Virat Industries declined 58.49% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 39.19% to Rs 5.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.999.85 -39 OPM %7.688.93 -PBDT0.601.05 -43 PBT0.300.68 -56 NP0.220.53 -58
